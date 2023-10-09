Vinegar hill in Enniscorthy – Work commenced

Enniscorthy Municipal District has announced that work has commenced on the trails on Vinegar Hill.

The overgrowth will be cut back, pathways will be widened & re-surfaced and will be developed as formal walking trails.

The works have come after an Enniscorthy councillor called on Wexford County Council to take urgent action and clear the paths.

Independent Councillor Jackser Owens said pathways at the popular tourist area had become overgrown in recent times and were very run down due to a lack of care by the Council.

The pathway which was only installed in recent years has become a popular hotspot for locals and tourists alike. The short walk offers time to reflect on the tumultuous events and ‘what ifs’ of the 1798 rebellion.

