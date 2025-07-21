Visit Wexford Chair encourages public collaboration for Tourism plan

The Chair of Visit Wexford is calling for public collaboration as we look to the future of Tourism in the county.

Fáilte Ireland last week unveiled the County Wexford Destination and Experience Development Plan for 2025 to 2030 aiming to transform the region into a world-class coastal tourism destination.

With a number of projects in the pipeline the plan is set to support jobs, preserve local heritage, and generate sustainable growth across the county over the next five years .

Speaking to South East Radio Chair of Visit Wexford Robert Miller says in order for Wexford to become the top coastal tourism spot it deserves the public need to collaborate with the plans.

