Vodafone Ireland upgrading 4G & 5G services in Wexford County

Vodafone, has announced that Wexford County is part of the next phase in its nationwide network upgrade programme, providing enhanced coverage and connectivity for its customers. From October, the existing 3G network will upgrade to a more sustainable, efficient and reliable 4G and 5G network service, with the 3G service no longer being available.

Customers across Wexford will have an enhanced experience as part of this wider network upgrade programme. This includes improvements in areas that were recently home to the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann. Vodafone has also strengthened the network near other top attractions such as Hook Lighthouse, Ferns Castle, Johnstown Castle Estate Museum & Gardens, and Vinegar Hill. Popular towns like Gorey, Enniscorthy, and Bridgetown will also experience enhanced connectivity, ensuring locals, visitors and businesses stay connected throughout the county.

Commenting on the network infrastructure upgrade, Sheila Kavanagh, Vodafone Ireland’s Network Director said: “Upgrading our 3G network to 4G and 5G will futureproof and enhance the customer experience on our mobile network for our customers throughout Wexford and all across Ireland. 3G provided an initial foundation to build out connectivity, but the network technology on 4G and 5G has now sufficiently developed to give our customers a faster and more sustainable mobile experience that lessens the impact on the environment.”

“Following the successful 3G upgrade in the cities in Limerick, Cork, Galway, and Dublin, customers have already reported a 20% improvement in downlink speeds, a 15% improvement in uplink speeds, and a 10% increase in time spent in 4G/5G coverage,” she continued.

Vodafone is encouraging the small number of customers who currently have 3G-only handsets to upgrade to 4G or 5G devices. After the 3G network is switched off, customers with a 3G handset will continue to have access to phone calls and text messaging on the 2G network. Customers can visit stores, the Vodafone Ireland website* or use Vodafone’s 24/7 online chat assistant, TOBi, to find out more information.

Data dependency on 3G has significantly reduced in recent years, with less than 1% of data traveling on Vodafone’s 3G network nationwide. As part of their commitment to providing enhanced connectivity, Vodafone ensures that all sites currently using 3G will have at least 4G, if not 5G, enabled across the county before proceeding with the 3G switch-off.

Over the past three years, Vodafone has put €300 million into its network nationwide, with plans to invest another half a billion euros over the next four years. This aims to improve call and text reliability, provide superfast 4G and 5G services, and expand high-definition voice coverage. Vodafone’s commitment to network excellence has been recognised by umlaut, awarding it ‘Best in Test’ for the ninth consecutive year, with a score of 922 points out of 1000, the highest ever received for mobile in Ireland. Vodafone also received the “Best in Reliability” accolade, underscoring its superior network performance.

Related