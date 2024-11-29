Voting is Underway in Wexford

Voting is underway around the County, but there are some concerns about voting locations and constituencies.

Due to changes from the Electoral Commission, some areas, like Kiltealy and Kilmuckridge, have been moved between constituencies.

This means some residents will vote in the Wexford constituency, while others will vote in the new Wicklow-Wexford constituency.

To clarify voting details, people can check if they’re registered and find their polling station at https://www.checktheregister.ie/en-IE/ Additionally, they can use the Wexford County Council website’s tool to check which constituency they belong to by entering their address or Eircode. For those who are not online, they can call 053 919 6000 for assistance from the franchise department.

The boundary changes were enacted only after the dissolution of the last government, which caused a condensed time frame for implementing the changes.

Despite this, over 15,000 updates were made to the electoral register, reflecting high public engagement.

For those who haven’t received a polling card, they can still vote by bringing identification, such as a driver’s license or passport.

Voting ID is required to ensure proper identification, even if the polling staff are local.

Regarding counting, new count centers have been set up in both Wexford and Wicklow.

However, these centers are not open to the public, as access is restricted to staff, candidates, and their teams.

The first clear results are expected by Saturday lunchtime, with tallies providing more concrete information than exit polls.

South East Radio News will be bringing you comprehensive coverage on the election on Saturday and Sunday on the hour every hour

