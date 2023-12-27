Walk-in flu vaccination clinics for children running in Enniscorthy today

Walk-in flu vaccination clinics for children are running in Enniscorthy today.

The HSE is running a clinic in Wexford Vaccination Centre on the Grounds of St. John’s Hospital, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, Y21 H4CF.

The clinic will run from 11am until 6pm.

The vaccination centre will be there to administer Covid and Flu vaccine. They also are administering the LAIV(nasal flu vaccine) to those aged 2 to 17 years.

The health service says there’s been a rise in flu cases in recent weeks and is appealing to parents to consider getting their child vaccinated.

