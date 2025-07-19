Warning Issued to Homeowners in South Wexford Over Rogue Tradespeople

Homeowners in south county Wexford are being reminded to be on the lookout for a number of rogue tradesmen who are travelling to various towns and villages, purporting to carry out handywork.

The scam involves the men offering to carry out tasks such as cleaning gutters, plastering, and repairing roof tiles and taking a deposit for doing so, before leaving without completing the work.

Reports of such scam visits have come from areas including Kilmore, Clongeen and Carrig-on-Bannow.

Aontú Councillor in the Rosslare District, Jim Codd, is reminding residents to remain vigilant and alert to such scams:

“I have a number of reports of these men disappearing once the down payment has been received. I’d like to warn the people of south Wexford that this scam is in operation and to be very, very aware not to part with any money until works are completed to the satisfactory standard of the homeowner.”

