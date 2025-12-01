Warning Issued to Wexford Parents About Rare but Devastating Epilepsy

Epilepsy Ireland is urging Wexford parents and caregivers to be aware of Infantile Spasms (IS), a rare and potentially devastating form of epilepsy that affects children within their first two years of life.

The subtle seizures associated with IS, such as jerking movements, head drops and wide-eyed blinks, are often mistaken for other conditions like colic or reflux. If left undiagnosed, IS can cause permanent brain damage, but early detection and treatment can significantly improve outcomes.

As part of Infantile Spasms Awareness Week (1st-7th December), Epilepsy Ireland is promoting the key message of “STOP”—See the signs, Take a video, Obtain a diagnosis and Prioritize treatment.

They encourage new parents, expectant parents and healthcare professionals to learn more about IS and act quickly if they notice any signs.

For further information and resources, visit the Epilepsy Ireland website.

