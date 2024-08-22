Warning of measles as confirmed case travels from Dublin to Tipperary

Passengers on board a bus travelling from Dublin Airport to County Tipperary may have been exposed to measles.

An alert’s been issued following a confirmed case in a passenger who flew into Dublin from Naples on Saturday morning.

The HSE is advising all passengers on the bus or plane, to be aware of any symptoms for the next 2 to 3 weeks.

The alert affects a JJ Kavanagh bus – number 717 – which departed Dublin airport for Clonmel at 4pm on Saturday afternoon.

It also affects Aer Lingus flight EI-451, which left Naples for Dublin at 11.40am on Saturday morning.

The HSE says any passenger who is pregnant, immuno-compromised, or under 12-months-old, should be brought to the attention of a GP or hospital for immediate advice, and other passengers should be alert for symptoms like a cough, sore eyes, high temperature or a rash.

Ring ahead before attending any healthcare setting to let them know you were exposed – and don’t make any further travel arrangements.

