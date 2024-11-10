Warning of traffic disruption in two county Wexford townlands, as lengthy roadworks and road closures take effect

Wexford County Council is warning of traffic disruption in two separate parts of the county over the coming weeks, as lengthy roadworks and a road closure takes effect.

Major roadworks on the R733 Ballylannan Wellingtonbridge junction to facilitate road stabilisation works will see a Stop/Go system in place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, until Friday December 20th.

Separately, in Enniscorthy, the L-2008-2 Old Dublin Road from the Junction at Scarawalsh roundabout is temporarily closed to Friday, December 13th to facilitate the installation of a new rising sewer main.

Two alternative routes are available; one being from the N30 roundabout on the R772-35 Moyne Lower onto the L-6066-1.

The other alternative route given is from the junction of the L-6066-1 onto R772-35 Moyne Lower onto the Blackstoops roundabout onto the N30 roundabout at Scarawalsh.

