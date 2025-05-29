“Was It You?!” Wexford Player Wins €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 Jackpot

Someone in Castlebridge, Co. Wexford, is dancing with joy today after hitting the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot.

The Lotto player scooped the top prize of €250,000 in last night’s draw (28th May), having purchased their Quick Pick ticket just the day before at Londis, Castlebridge, Co. Wexford.

The numbers for last night’s Lotto Plus 2 were: 3, 11, 20, 42, 43, 46 and the bonus was 32.

While there was no winner of the Lotto jackpot worth €5,386,328, in total, over 65,000 players won prizes in the Lotto & Lotto Plus draws including our Lotto Plus 2 jackpot winner.

Emma Monaghan, spokesperson for the National Lottery said, “What a fantastic win for our Wexford player! Snagging €250,000 on a Wednesday night is sure to turn an ordinary week into an unforgettable one. We can’t wait to hear how they’ll celebrate!”

claims@lottery.ie to arrange the collection of your prize. The National Lottery is urging all players in the Wexford area to check their tickets carefully and if you’re holding the winning ticket, be sure to contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or emailto arrange the collection of your prize.

Congratulations to the lucky winner, whoever and wherever you are!

