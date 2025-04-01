WATCH: Ceann Comhairle, Wexford’s Verona Murphy, Wins Dáil Confidence Vote

The Dáil has affirmed its confidence in the Ceann Comhairle, Wexford’s Verona Murphy, following an extensive and contentious debate.

The motion passed with a vote of 96 in favour and 71 against, while two members abstained.

This debate was triggered by heated exchanges in the chamber the previous week after the Government’s proposal to adjust speaking time allocations for the Regional Independent Group and coalition backbenchers was approved. It marked the first instance in the history of the Dáil where such a vote was conducted regarding a Ceann Comhairle.

In response to the outcome (see the full video above), Ms Murphy reassured all members, stating she harboured “no ill will” and remained committed to maintaining open communication. She reiterated her commitment to upholding the rights of all TDs and applying parliamentary rules with impartiality and fairness.

During the debate, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald sharply criticised Ms Murphy, accusing her of an “unprecedented and, frankly, breathtaking” dereliction of duty. She claimed the Ceann Comhairle had “actively and enthusiastically” dismantled parliamentary procedures, arguing that this undermined established norms and the integrity of the role. Even if she survived the motion, Ms. McDonald insisted her position remained untenable.

Speaking in defence of Ms. Murphy, Taoiseach Micheál Martin dismissed the Opposition’s motion as part of a “strategy of aggression and destruction.” He insisted that there was no justification for her removal and accused opposition parties of launching an exaggerated campaign of disruption.

