Water Conservation Still In Place In Wexford

Uisce Éireann is urging residents across County Wexford to continue conserving water, as a Water Conservation Order — or hosepipe ban — remains in effect until the 16th of September.

The order prohibits the use of garden hoses and other non-essential water uses by households and businesses. It follows an extended spell of dry weather combined with high demand, which has put significant pressure on local water supplies.

According to Met Éireann, rainfall in Wexford during May, June, and July was over 27% below average, with just 158 millimetres recorded at Johnstown Castle.

Fionnuala Callery from Uisce Éireann says the region’s water sources have not had their usual seasonal recharge, and the utility has increased leak detection, repairs, and public awareness efforts in response.

“Using a hosepipe for just one hour can use as much water as a family would typically consume in a day,” she said.

Uisce Éireann is asking everyone to do their part — from taking shorter showers to reusing water in the garden — to help avoid more severe restrictions or supply interruptions in the weeks ahead.

A Water Conservation Calculator and practical tips are available at water.ie. Leaks can be reported anytime by calling 1800 278 278.

Related