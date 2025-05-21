Water Outage In Wexford Fixed But Another Outage Now In Bannow

Uisce Éireann is working to restore water supply to customers in Bannow who are experiencing a disruption to their water supply following a power outage in the area.

Uisce Éireann Customers in Carrick, Bannow and surrounding areas are affected.

Following the return of power, it typically takes three to four hours for normal water supply to be fully restored to all areas as the network refills. It may take longer for customers on higher ground or at the end of the network.

Uisce Éireann’s Padraig Lyng thanked customers for their patience for the duration of the outage.

“We understand how disruptive unplanned outages are and we regret the inconvenience caused”, he said.

Please take note of the following reference number and enter it into the search bar on water.ie should you wish to return for an update: WEX00093236.

Meanwhile Uisce Éireann crews have restored normal water supply to homes and businesses in the Cluain Dara area of Wexford Town after an issue in the local network.

Vulnerable customers registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 at 1800 278 278, and customers can also contact us on X @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please see the [target=”_blank”]water supply and services section of our website.

Uisce Éireann has a free text service that provides real-time updates on local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at www.water.ie

