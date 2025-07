A number of water outages are affecting Gorey today due to scheduled works and ongoing maintenance.

Uisce Eireann has advised that disruptions may continue throughout the day in several areas. Residents are urged to check the Uisce Eireann website for updates and estimated restoration times.

Wicklow Wexford TD Malcolm Byrne says the level of outages in the area is unacceptable and says he will be seeking a meeting with Uisce Eireann to discuss the ongoing outages.

