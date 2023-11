Households in Wexford Town are once again without water this morning.

The alert was issued by Wexford County Council in the early hours of this morning and is in place until 10pm.

This latest outage comes less than a week after Uisce Eireann repaired a large burst water main in Wexford Town which had impacted water levels at Coolcots Reservoir.

The low water pressure and outages are affecting Ard Carman, Barntown, Clonard, Coolcotts, Whitemill, Townparks and Mulgannon.

