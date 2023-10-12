Water outages continue for Wexford residents

Uisce Éireann advises customers in Wexford Town and surrounding areas that essential overnight restrictions will be required from 10pm to 7am each night to allow water levels at Coolcots Reservoir to recover. The situation will be reviewed on a daily basis and updates will be provided on the Water Supply Updates section on www.water.ie.

The restrictions are required due to a combination of factors, including high demand, poor raw water quality, and upgrade works at the Newtown Water Treatment Plant .

To improve reservoir levels and maintain a sufficient water supply to homes and businesses during the daytime, customers in the following areas will experience low pressure and/or outages from 10pm until 7am the following morning: Coolcots, Ard Carman, Clonard, Townparks, Mount Prospect, Mulgannon and The Green in Clonard Village. These areas may also experience low pressure and temporary intermittent outages during the day due to decreased reservoir levels, especially those on higher such as The Green in Clonard Village.

Dedicated water services crews continue to work around the clock, 24/7, to restore normal water supply to customers as quickly as possible.

Uisce Éireann advises customers not to use appliances that use a constant water flow while the water isn’t running from the cold kitchen tap (e.g., dishwashers). As per best practice, most homes and businesses will have on-site water storage to provide a backup source of water for sanitation purposes.

Alternative Water Supply:

Alternative water supplies with clean drinking water are in place at Belvedere Grove, Ferndale Park, Ard Charman, Cluain Dara, Clonard Village and Clonard Church until normal water supply returns. Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure as per Health Service Executive (HSE) advice.

During the daytime, we are appealing to customers to help conserve water by not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and to postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible. Further information on water conservation is available on our website at www.water/conserve.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on X (formerly Twitter) @IW_Care. For updates on local water supply issues, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of www.water.ie.

