Uisce Éireann is working to restore water supply to Gorey Town and surrounding areas after operational issues at the Gorey Town Water Supply.

Repairs are expected to continue until 5pm this evening.

IBC tanks will be provided at specified locations.

Customers may experience low pressure, discolouration, or intermittent disruptions during this time.

In a statement received Uisce Éireann has apologized for the inconvenience

