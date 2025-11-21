Water supply restored in Wexford Town

Uisce Éireann crews have restored water supply to customers in Wexford Town following an issue on the raw water main serving the Newtown Water Treatment Plant.

Although normal production has resumed it can take some time for normal water supply to return as the network reservoirs refill and even longer for customers on high ground or at the end of the line.

Customers are being asked to be mindful of their water usage and to allow supply to catch up with demand.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours. To register as a vulnerable customer or as an alternative contact, visit our Vulnerable Customers page.

Customers are encouraged to engage with Uisce Eireann through their website, X channel @IWCare, their customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

Uisce Éireann has a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at our Text Alerts page.

Related