Water Supply Returning to Wexford Town

Water supply is returning to normal in Wexford Town following disruptions caused by operational issues at the Newtown Water Treatment Plant. The affected areas included Whitemill, Townparks, Ard Charman, Barntown, Clonard, Taghmon, and surrounding regions on Sunday.

Uisce Éireann has confirmed that it typically takes three to four hours for supply to be fully restored, particularly in areas on higher ground or at the end of the network. Customers in these areas may continue to experience intermittent disruptions or low water pressure for several hours, and may also notice short-term discolouration in their water supply.

Padraig Lyng, Uisce Éireann’s Operations Manager, thanked the community for their patience while crews worked to resolve the issue. The company also encouraged customers to register as vulnerable for updates on planned or unplanned outages lasting over four hours.

For more information, customers can visit the Uisce Éireann website or contact their 24/7 customer care helpline at 1800 278 278.

