Waterford & Wexford ETB at Launch of National Strategy

Dr. Karina Daly, Chief Executive of Waterford and Wexford Education and Training Board (WWETB), attended the launch of the Education and Training Boards Ireland (ETBI) Strategy 2025-2028 on November 25th, 2025 at the City of Dublin FET College Cathal Brugha. Dr. Daly was joined at the event by Paddy Lavelle (ETBI) and Denis Leamy (Cork ETB).

The ETBI Strategy outlines the vision and direction for Ireland’s 16 Education and Training Boards over the next three years. ETBI, the national representative association for ETBs, supports a collective mission to provide education and training to over 32,000 learners across various sectors, including primary, post-primary, further education, and youth services.

As a key member of ETBI, WWETB plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of education and training in Ireland. The launch event marked an important milestone in advancing the development of these sectors and fostering collaboration among Ireland’s educational institutions.

