Waterford & Wexford ETB attend Lifelong Learning Conference

Education and Training Boards Ireland (ETBI) has called on the government to accelerate the release of the National Training Fund (NTF) to future-proof Ireland’s workforce.

At the National FET Conference 2025 in Sligo, ETBI General Secretary Paddy Lavelle, along with FET personnel from Waterford & Wexford ETB, urged the government to expedite the unlocking of funds committed under the last Budget to support Further Education and Training (FET).

With a record surplus in the NTF, ETBI emphasized the need for investment in infrastructure, digital capacity, and learner access to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving economy, particularly in sectors like technology, construction, and green energy.

The organization also called for prioritizing capital infrastructure investment to modernize FET facilities and programs, ensuring that training centres, apprenticeships, and digital learning platforms meet the needs of a modern workforce.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, James Lawless, acknowledged the government’s commitment to investing €150 million over six years for the FET sector, but ETBI urged for faster action to unlock these resources and support workforce transformation.