Waterford & Wexford ETB part of expanding Community National School model

Delegates at the first in-person conference of Community National School (CNS)
Principals in Ireland held last week heard new research which shows that most Irish
adults (61%) show a preference for multi-denominational education, with only 9%
showing a preference for a religious body to provide education. The research, carried
out with a representative sample of 1,011 adults in the Rep. of Ireland by Opinions, also
shows that the CNS model, provided by Ireland’s Education & Training Boards (ETBs),
including Waterford & Wexford ETB, is associated with key aspects that influence
parents of primary school going children when deciding where to send them to school.
These include being co-educational, multi-denominational, having an inclusive ethos
in admissions and providing for children with special needs.
Eimear Ryan, Director of Schools in Waterford and Wexford ETB, said that “We in
WWETB are delighted to meet with Community National School principals from our
own and other ETBs at this conference. This professional learning opportunity is just
one example of the many supports ETBs offer schools under their patronage. In
WWETB we currently have 1 Community National School. We are proud to have
supported this school through a transfer of patronage process. We look forward to
seeing this number increase through the Schools Reconfiguration for Diversity Process
over the coming years.”
Delegates heard from Principals that a multi-denominational, equality-based ethos as
well as a multi-belief and values curriculum, instead of a faith formation curriculum in
one religion, were key in attracting new and existing primary schools to become
Community National Schools.
ETBI Director of Schools Dr Seamus Conboy added: “The research by Opinions clearly
shows the attractiveness of the Community National School offering to both a general
sample of Irish adults and to those specifically with children of primary school going
age. Indeed, my own research suggests that the CNS ethos enables teachers and school
leaders to respond appropriately to diversity within the school community.”
Conference delegates also heard from academics and education specialists including
keynote speaker, Professor Patricia Mannix-McNamara, Head of the School of
Education and Training Boards Ireland
Education at the University of Limerick, over the two-day conference which ran in
Athlone from 25th – 26th May.
Waterford & Wexford ETB part of expanding Community National School model
