Waterford & Wexford ETB part of expanding Community National School model

Delegates at the first in-person conference of Community National School (CNS)

Principals in Ireland held last week heard new research which shows that most Irish

adults (61%) show a preference for multi-denominational education, with only 9%

showing a preference for a religious body to provide education. The research, carried

out with a representative sample of 1,011 adults in the Rep. of Ireland by Opinions, also

shows that the CNS model, provided by Ireland’s Education & Training Boards (ETBs),

including Waterford & Wexford ETB, is associated with key aspects that influence

parents of primary school going children when deciding where to send them to school.

These include being co-educational, multi-denominational, having an inclusive ethos

in admissions and providing for children with special needs.

Eimear Ryan, Director of Schools in Waterford and Wexford ETB, said that “We in

WWETB are delighted to meet with Community National School principals from our

own and other ETBs at this conference. This professional learning opportunity is just

one example of the many supports ETBs offer schools under their patronage. In

WWETB we currently have 1 Community National School. We are proud to have

supported this school through a transfer of patronage process. We look forward to

seeing this number increase through the Schools Reconfiguration for Diversity Process

over the coming years.”

Delegates heard from Principals that a multi-denominational, equality-based ethos as

well as a multi-belief and values curriculum, instead of a faith formation curriculum in

one religion, were key in attracting new and existing primary schools to become

Community National Schools.

ETBI Director of Schools Dr Seamus Conboy added: “The research by Opinions clearly

shows the attractiveness of the Community National School offering to both a general

sample of Irish adults and to those specifically with children of primary school going

age. Indeed, my own research suggests that the CNS ethos enables teachers and school

leaders to respond appropriately to diversity within the school community.”

Conference delegates also heard from academics and education specialists including

keynote speaker, Professor Patricia Mannix-McNamara, Head of the School of

Education and Training Boards Ireland

Education at the University of Limerick, over the two-day conference which ran in

Athlone from 25th – 26th May.

