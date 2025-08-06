“We are part of the problem, not separate from it.”

That’s the message from activist and educator Sasha Malone Purfiss, who spoke with Alan Corcoran in a powerful interview to discuss racism in Ireland—and how it’s often far more subtle and insidious than many realise.

Sasha, who is of mixed Irish and African heritage, says that racism in Ireland doesn’t always appear in obvious or violent forms

“We have this idea that racism is something extreme, something far away. But it’s here—it’s in our jokes, our assumptions, our silence,” she said.

While Ireland may not have the same visible structures of racism as other countries, she warns that societal bias and prejudice remain embedded in everyday life.

She shared personal stories of being racially abused on the street and described how growing up as an Irish-appearing woman gave her insight into what people say when they believe they won’t be held accountable

“Respectability doesn’t erase prejudice,” she noted. “Just because someone is considered a stand-up member of the community doesn’t mean they’re incapable of racism.”

Reflecting on the recent racist attack in New Ross, where a young girl had her hijab forcibly removed, Sasha said this was not an isolated case but part of a deeper problem

“When we treat these incidents as one-offs, we remove the accountability from our communities,” she said. “Racism doesn’t discriminate. It affects Black people, Middle Eastern people, Asian people—anyone considered ‘other’.”

She also revealed that she had spoken to the young victim, who is currently focused on healing.

“She doesn’t feel safe right now—and that’s understandable,” she said, urging that the girl be given time and support. “Her only priority should be healing.”

Asked what Ireland can do to address racism, Sasha called for honest, uncomfortable conversations

“We have to stop pretending it’s not our problem. We need to challenge the slurs, the looks, the ‘jokes’. Even something as small as saying, ‘I don’t think that’s okay,’ can make a difference.”

As for whether things have improved, Sasha says it’s complicated

“I’m no longer bullied for being mixed race. But that’s not because society has changed—it’s because I’ve found the confidence to speak out and educate others.”

Related