“We Need to Act Now”: Wexford Campaigner Calls for Irish Government to Declare Gaza Crisis a Genocide

Wexford-based campaigner and Amnesty International activist Lorraine Smyth has issued a powerful call to action over the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and the Palestinian territories, describing it as “genocide” and urging the Irish government to take a stronger stance.

Speaking on Morning Mix Ms. Smyth described scenes from her past visits to refugee camps in the West Bank, where she witnessed systematic oppression, malnourished children, and violence against civilians.

“The camp felt more like a prison. I stood in a playground funded by Irish people while an Israeli sniper tower loomed overhead. A 16-year-old boy had been shot there just the night before—for playing football,” Smyth recalled.

Smyth accused Israel of blocking humanitarian aid and manipulating global perception.

“Netanyahu says the aid has entered Gaza—but it’s not reaching the people. It’s sitting in trucks, looted by extremist settlers. Meanwhile, children are eating grass.”

Quoting recent Amnesty reports, Smyth stated:

“Over 14,000 children have been killed, over 53,000 deaths in total. This is a genocide. We need Simon Harris and our government to say it out loud and lead internationally.”

She urged the Wexford public to support the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, by avoiding Israeli goods and speaking out politically.

“It’s time for people to act—because silence enables this to continue.”

A peaceful weekly protest in solidarity with Palestine takes place every Thursday at 6:30 PM in Redmond Square, Wexford.

Organised by local activists and Amnesty supporters, the gathering is open to all and aims to keep public attention on the crisis.

Listen back to the full interview here:

