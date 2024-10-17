We need to do something to address footfall in the town

The Mayor of Wexford has said we need to do something to increase footfall in the town. It comes as the news emerged this week that Centra on the Quay is to close. Centra is located beside the old Argos premises which is now also closed. George Lawlor lamented the closure of local businesses saying there’s a shift towards online shopping and this is a major factor affecting foot traffic in town.

The Mayor was in studio to discuss the start of Wexford Festival Opera. He expressed his excitement about opening the festival, highlighting its significance to the community and its ability to bring people together. He shared many personal memories of attending the festival with his family.

Cllr Lawlor also waded in on the Local Property Tax debate by defending his vote in favor of maintaining the local property tax, clarifying that it would not increase over the next five years. He criticized opposition claims that a proposed cut would benefit residents, arguing it would instead lead to significant cuts in essential services, such as adaptation grants for the elderly..

