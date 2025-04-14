Back to Sport

Weekend Sports Update

AuthorSiobhan Murphy

In GAA. the Wexford Lady Footballers were well beaten in yesterday’s Lidle National League Division 3 Final in Drogheda. Cavan won scoring 2- 10 to Wexford’s 9 points.
Although they lost they have the consolation of promotion and playing in Division 2 next season.
Better news in soccer as The Wexford Football League team are the All Ireland Champions beating the Limerick League 1 nil to lift the Oscar Traynor Trophy in Limerick.
The teams could not be separated after 90 minutes and then in the 1st half of extra time a shot from man of the match Gary Delaney went off the unfortunate Adam Lipper for an own goal which proved to be the winner.
