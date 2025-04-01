Welcome funding for traffic safety measures in the Rosslare District

A Rosslare Councillor has welcomed the announcement of funding to improve traffic flow in the area

€130,000 has been allocated for the Ballygillane Roundabout and traffic Safety Improvements whilst €30,000 has been allocated for the design of traffic calming for Tagoat.

A larger project is planned for Larkins Cross addressing long-standing issues and past tragedies in the area.

Speaking on Morning Mix Independent Councillor Ger Carthy gave the details

“€130,000 to the Ballygillane Roundabout and €30,000 then for the design of traffic calming and safety works for the village of Tagoat, something that I’ve long advocated for. And as soon as that design is done and the tender process is complete, there’ll be somewhere in the region of €1,000,000 invested in traffic calming measures in the village of Tagoat. We’ve seen 360% increase in frequency of articulated trucks passing through that village. And we certainly work on Kilrane also. That funding that was delivered last week, we’ll also address the issues of Larkins cross and we all know the history of the tragedies that have happened in that area over a long number of years and I certainly welcome that. So we’re looking at traffic improvements, we’re looking at safety measures across the County so that people can travel in safety”

