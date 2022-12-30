WELL KNOWN WEXFORD BUSINESS MAN DIES AFTER A LONG ILNESS

The death has taken place of well known Wexford business man Michael Tierney.

Mister Tierney enhanced the night life in Wexford with the opening of the Stores and the Riverbank House Hotel on the edge of Wexford Town.

His business interests stretched as far as Waterford.

Michael Tierney had been ill for some time.

Liam Sinnott was Manager of the Stores in the early days, he says Michael Tierney did a lot of good for Wexford and will be sorely missed.

Michael Tierney will be laid to rest in St. Ibars Cemetry following 10 O’ Clock mass on Tuesday morning in the church of the immaculate Conception Rowe Street.