A Wexford CBS Leaving Cert student is receiving widespread acclaim today (Saturday), following his nomination for a prestigious sporting award.

17-year-old Kaylem Hartnett has been nominated for the FAI Men’s U-17 International Player of the Year award, following a string of impressive performances for the national team.

Kaylem is one of three players up for the award.

The winner will be announced prior to the UEFA Nations League game against Finland, next Thursday evening.

