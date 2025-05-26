Wexford finished off their Leinster Senior Hurling Championship campaign with a fine over their great rivals Kilkenny yesterday in Chadwicks Wexford Park. It finished Wexford 2-19 Kilkenny 1-15. Rory O’Connor and Lee Chin scored 2 brilliant goals. The result however wasn’t enough to keep Wexford in the Championship. Heres Manager Keith Rossiter after the game:

Kilkenny will play Galway who beat Dublin in the Leinster Final whilst Dublin will play in the Quarter Finals of the All Ireland Championship.

Here’s the moment Lee Chin hit the back of the net: