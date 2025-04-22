Wexford actress Ruth Codd rumoured to be in first celebrity series of ‘The Traitors’

Wexford actress Ruth Codd is rumoured to be heading to the castle for the first celebrity series of ‘The Traitors’. Codd is known for Netflix series The Midnight Club.

The celebrity spin-off is currently filming in Scotland, according to The Sun.

Other celebrities rumoured to be joining the series include Alan Carr, Tom Daley and Charlotte Church. Sports broadcaster Clare Balding will also enter the castle as will Olympic swimmer Tom Daley, who is believed to have selected Celebrity Traitors over Strictly Come Dancing, and professional England rugby player Joe Marler, who has won the Six Nations three times.

Related