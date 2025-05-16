Back to News

Wexford Amateur Drama Groups Shine at All-Ireland Drama Festival in Athlone

News

AuthorSiobhan Murphy

The streets of Athlone have been alive with theatrical energy this past week, as the All-Ireland Drama Festival brought together nine of Ireland’s top amateur drama groups for a week of stellar stage productions.

In a proud showing for County Wexford, three drama groups took part in the prestigious event. The Ballycogley Players had audiences in stitches with the riotous comedy Lend Me a Tenor directed by Pat Whelan, while Bridge Drama Group moved the crowd with a deeply emotional performance of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time directed by Susan Somers. Wexford Drama Group captivated the audience with their intense and thought-provoking production of David Hare’s Skylight directed by Paul Walsh.

The festival draws to a close tomorrow evening with the much-anticipated Gala Awards Night, taking place at the Radisson Hotel. For the first time, the awards will be streamed live on RTÉ.ie/culture from 9 p.m.

This year’s festival has been hailed as a resounding success, and Wexford’s strong participation underlines its growing status as a hub for amateur theatre excellence.

Stay tuned to South East Radio News for updates!

Wishing all the groups the very best of luck!

To top
Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave