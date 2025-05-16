Wexford Amateur Drama Groups Shine at All-Ireland Drama Festival in Athlone

The streets of Athlone have been alive with theatrical energy this past week, as the All-Ireland Drama Festival brought together nine of Ireland’s top amateur drama groups for a week of stellar stage productions.

In a proud showing for County Wexford, three drama groups took part in the prestigious event. The Ballycogley Players had audiences in stitches with the riotous comedy Lend Me a Tenor directed by Pat Whelan, while Bridge Drama Group moved the crowd with a deeply emotional performance of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time directed by Susan Somers. Wexford Drama Group captivated the audience with their intense and thought-provoking production of David Hare’s Skylight directed by Paul Walsh.

The festival draws to a close tomorrow evening with the much-anticipated Gala Awards Night, taking place at the Radisson Hotel. For the first time, the awards will be streamed live on RTÉ.ie/culture from 9 p.m.

This year’s festival has been hailed as a resounding success, and Wexford’s strong participation underlines its growing status as a hub for amateur theatre excellence.

Stay tuned to South East Radio News for updates!

Wishing all the groups the very best of luck!

Related