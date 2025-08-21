Wexford Among Regions Seeing Rising Property Prices Far Outpacing Wages

Wexford residents are feeling the squeeze as property prices continue to climb—well ahead of wage increases.

According to the latest Central Statistics Office (CSO) data, Ireland’s median house price rose by €32,500 to €370,000, marking an 8% increase over the past year.

In contrast, average wages rose by just €2,800—making housing affordability a growing concern.

While Wexford sits in Ireland’s broader south-east region, which recorded a 7.1% increase in property prices, prices in many areas are rising faster still.

Demand continues to outpace supply, with second-hand homes seeing the steepest growth.

Experts point to strong employment and lower interest rates helping to sustain demand—yet emphasise that only by increasing new housing supply can affordability be preserved.

Without it, the upward pressure on prices is likely to remain.

