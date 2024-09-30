Wexford among the top counties for Deposit Return Scheme recycling

Wexford has been named as one of the top counties in Ireland for Deposit Return Scheme recycling, as Lidl Ireland today announced that it has become the first retailer to hit 100 million DRS returns across its 180 stores throughout the country.

Since the official launch of the Irish government’s DRS scheme in February of this year, Lidl Ireland has processed over 1.9 million eligible bottles and cans across its four stores in County Wexford, and returned more than €330,000 in deposits to Wexford customers.

Topping the leaderboard for DRS recycling is Lidl’s Wexford Town store, which has processed more than 600,000 units, whilst Enniscorthy and Gorey stores complete the top three, with more than 570,000 units returned in each store to date.

