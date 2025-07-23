Wexford Among Top Counties for Ukrainian Housing Payments, Sparking Market Concerns

There’s been a significant increase in the number of properties in County Wexford receiving state payments under the Accommodation Recognition Payment scheme for housing Ukrainians.

New figures show that 941 properties in the county are now in receipt of these payments, giving Wexford the seventh-highest figure in the country.

That’s double the number in neighbouring Wicklow, and more than three times the figure in Kilkenny.

Sinn Féin’s Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin has raised concerns that the scheme is distorting the market and disproportionately affecting areas like Wexford:

