Wexford an attractive location for foreign investment.

Ireland remains a highly attractive location for Foreign Direct Investment – with 7 in 10 overseas businesses operating in Ireland.

The EY attractiveness survey 2023 shows that Ireland is expected to go from strength to strength when it comes to foreign investment.

According to Fergal de Freine from EY Ireland – Wexford is one of the most attractive locations in the country.

And that comes down to the quality of life here in the South East – with good road access and access to third level education.