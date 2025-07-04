Wexford apprentice wins ESB Networks Apprentice Network Technician of the Year 2025 

ESB Networks have announced that Aoife Murphy (Enniscorthy, Co.Wexford) is their Apprentice Network Technician of the Year 2025.

The annual competition showcases six exceptional apprentices from ESB Networks’ Electrical Apprenticeship Programme, selected for their outstanding performance, dedication, and potential. Aoife was awarded the Shane Conlon Perpetual Award by Nicholas Tarrant, Managing Director of ESB Networks, following a high-pressure competition at ESB Networks’ Training Centre in Portlaoise on Thursday, 26th June.

Related