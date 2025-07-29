Wexford Artist Jamie Murphy Awarded Prestigious Fulbright Scholarship

Wexford native Jamie Murphy has been named one of Ireland’s 2025–2026 Fulbright Awardees, joining an elite group of scholars selected for academic and cultural exchange in the United States.

Murphy, a renowned artist and designer, is celebrated for his award-winning book projects that combine fine printing with thoughtful material design. He serves as senior technical officer at the National College of Art & Design, where he manages the Distillers Press and mentors students in typography and letterpress printing. His work is held in more than 150 prestigious collections worldwide, including every county library in Ireland.

As a Fulbright Scholar, Murphy will collaborate with the University of Iowa’s Center for the Book, where he will research innovative and sustainable book-making practices. He plans to explore both traditional and modern techniques, focusing on addressing societal and ecological themes through his craft.

Related