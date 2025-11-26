Wexford artist receives highly commended prize in AIB Portrait Prize at National Gallery of Ireland

Conor O’Leary, an artist from Wexford, has received a highly commended prize in the AIB Portrait Prize 2025 with his piece The Final Portrait.

His portrait was announced as one of two highly commended works at a ceremony in the Gallery, with the artist receiving a €1,500 prize.

Speaking on his piece, O’Leary said “It was 2017 when I started work on a series of portraits made in collaboration with my father. Each portrait was made in his bedroom, thereby lending consistency to each series. This image was the final portrait. My father died on the 2nd March 2025.”

O’Leary’s work is a continuous exploration of human connection. He is fascinated by the stories that shape us: our individual identities, the communities we belong to and the bonds of family.

Becoming a father has ‘deepened his journey as an artist,’ and prompted him to focus more on the intimate and often quiet moments that define relationships.

He believes that his most compelling portraits are a collaboration between him and the sitter.

His process begins with a conversation and with building a space of trust where his subjects feel seen and understood.

