Wexford Artist Shortlisted for Prestigious National Portrait Prize

Wexford native Conor O’Leary has earned a place on the shortlist for the 2025 AIB Portrait Prize, hosted by the National Gallery of Ireland. His photographic work, titled The Final Portrait, is one of 26 selected from across Ireland, chosen from hundreds of entries.

The prize recognises outstanding contemporary portraiture in painting, photography, and video. If awarded first place, O’Leary will receive a €15,000 cash prize and a €5,000 commission to create a new portrait for the National Portrait Collection. Two additional artists will receive highly commended awards of €1,500.

The shortlisted works will go on display at the National Gallery from 8 November 2025 to 15 March 2026, with the winners to be revealed at a ceremony on 25 November.

Conor O’Leary’s inclusion marks a significant moment for Wexford’s creative community, showcasing local talent on a national stage.

