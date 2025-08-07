Wexford Artists Explore Performance As Gaeilge

Eight Wexford-based artists will perform as Gaeilge in a very special event for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2025, funded by Wexford County Council through the Creative Ireland programme. The artists, who have been learning Irish over the past ten weeks with local Gaeilgeoir and impresario Álanna Hammel, will share their new understanding of the language through a site-specific installation-concert at Westgate Heritage Centre. The centre and its history has become inspiration for new songs and artwork that will be shared at this event entitled Aistear, which means ‘Journey, or Odyssey’. Directed by Garrett Keogh, Aistear will take place at 2.00 pm on Saturday 9th August. It is one of six projects developed by Wexford’s Creative Ireland programme in 2025 that promotes the love and use of the Irish language across the county.

Cathaoirleach of Wexford Cllr. Joe Sullivan says: ‘the Irish language projects developed by the Creative Ireland programme in 2025 have provided our communities with fun and innovative ways to understand and connect with Gaeilge. We congratulate all involved on developing this important part of our heritage, and encourage people to come along and see the wonderful results of these projects’.

The artists taking part include multi-instrumentalist brothers Lorcan and Cillian Basciville, spoken word and voice artist Suzanne Walsh, singer Farah Elle, performer and violinist Katherine Atkinson, storyteller and painter Onyedikashi Onwusor, multi-instrumentalist and singer Johnnie Fox, and guitarist Sam Killeen. While most of these artists have studied Irish at school, Onyedikashi and Katherine grew up in Nigeria and Australia, and this is their first time learning how to speak the language.

For more information about any of these projects please contact elizabeth.howard@wexfordcoco.ie

