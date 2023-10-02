Wexford Arts Centre to receive €5,000 in funding

28 non-profit organisations from across Ireland and Northern Ireland are today celebrating the news that they will each receive a grant share from this year’s Coca-Cola Thank You Fund.

Wexford Arts Centre is the only multi arts centre in Wexford delivering a vibrant arts programme of exhibitions, performances, and creative education workshops for all in the community since 1974.

The art centre delivers on its motto of ‘Arts for All, Arts for Life’. This fund will contribute to empowering youth and young adults through its Creative Youth Lab and Vibes Disco programme for young adults with special needs.