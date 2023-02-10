Wexford attractions recognized by US tourists visiting Ireland with CIE Tours

Dunbrody Emigrant Ship, New Ross, and Johnstown Castle, Murrintown, both received merit awards in the visitor attraction category. Merit Awards are presented to hotels and visitor attractions who achieved a customer satisfaction rating of 92% or higher from CIE Tours visitors to Ireland in 2022.

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, senior representatives of Ireland’s tourism sector came together to, once again, celebrate the diversity and richness of experiences offered by Irish tourism at the CIE Tours annual Awards of Excellence.

Launched in 1990, the Awards recognise Ireland’s hospitality ambassadors – the people and businesses throughout the country who put Irish tourism on the global stage through the warmth of welcome and quality of service provided to our international visitors. CIE Tours, which celebrates 91 years in business is the largest operator of guided tours to Ireland in the North American market, bringing over 25,000 visitors here last year.

Speaking at the presentation of CIE Tours Annual Awards of Excellence Elizabeth Crabill, CEO said; “The Irish holiday experience is unique, and its popularity is very evident in the strong rebound we witnessed once international travel re-opened following the pandemic. I want to acknowledge the resilience of our tourism partners who, having had a very difficult few years, enthusiastically welcomed back our visitors once restrictions were lifted. Your professionalism is reflected in the feedback from our visitors and in these Awards this evening. Overall satisfaction levels in 2022 were only slightly less than 2019 despite a very challenging year for travel.