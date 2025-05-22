Wexford Awarded Over €74,000 for Local Heritage Projects Through 2025 Community Heritage Grant Scheme

The Heritage Council has announced that five Wexford-based projects will receive a combined €74,639 in funding under its 2025 Community Heritage Grant Scheme, part of a €1.9 million national allocation aimed at conserving and celebrating Ireland’s rich cultural, built and natural heritage.

The successful Wexford projects are:

Saltmills and St Kearns Community Group – €9,759

Kilanerin Tidy Towns – €9,050

Tara Hill Community Development Association CLG – €3,300

Ferns Community Development Association – €24,310

Druimcree Historical Group (multi-county project) – €7,425

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne TD, welcomed the news, stating:

“I am delighted to see so many excellent initiatives in Wexford supported through this grant funding. These groups conserve and protect our local heritage for generations to come to enjoy and I look forward to seeing the projects come to life through this funding.”

One of the most substantial awards goes to Ferns Community Development Association, which received over €24,000 to support the development of a conservation survey and plan for the town’s old historic graveyard. The project will help guide the long-term care, maintenance, and enhancement of its natural, archaeological, and built heritage.

The scheme received hundreds of applications following its February call-out. All approved projects are expected to begin immediately and must be completed by the end of 2025.

Chairperson of the Heritage Council, Dr. Martina Moloney, highlighted the importance of grassroots efforts:

“This scheme reflects our commitment to empowering communities. Whether through conservation or research, these projects ensure our shared heritage is both protected and celebrated.”

Virginia Teehan, Chief Executive of the Heritage Council, added:

“These initiatives have a tangible and lasting impact. They strengthen local identity, support biodiversity, foster learning, and even contribute to tourism and the local economy. We’re proud to back the people and communities leading this vital work.”

To explore all funded projects under the 2025 Community Heritage Grant Scheme, visit the Heritage Council’s website.