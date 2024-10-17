Wexford-based makers part of Butler Gallery Craft Fair

On November first to third, quality Irish craft designers and makers from across the South East, and as far away as Dublin, Clare and Cork, are coming together for an unmissable Craft Fair at Kilkenny’s stunning Butler Gallery.

The three-day showcase event across the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday in November offers the public a unique opportunity to buy directly from makers, to speak with them, and hear the back story of the love and care that is poured into producing their products throughout the year. These mediums include ceramics, jewellery, textiles, wood products, glass, feltworks, knitwear, candles and much more.

Five Wexford-based designers and makers feature in the Fair. These include Gayle James, ceramics; glasswork from Cheryl O’Neill; body and candle products from Kata Rigo; embroidery and textiles, hand-crafted by Maria Bazhenova and wood products hand-made with care by Michael Kehoe.

Rebecca Reynolds, Development and Marketing Director, Butler Gallery, said “The Fair offers both locals, and visitors to the Marble City, a unique opportunity to appreciate and buy the work of so many makers in one place.

“Ahead of the rush this Christmas, you may also acquire meaningful, Irish-made gifts for family and friends whilst supporting the local and regional economy and quality Irish handmade craft. Shoppers will recognise many of the makers exhibiting and also encounter lots of new makers with fabulous gift ideas.

“Butler Gallery is the perfect, elegant, city centre setting for the Craft Fair and the €5 entry fee includes automatic entry to a Luxury Craft Prize Draw. Our November Craft Fair is part of Butler Galleries ongoing dual objective of raising essential funds for the gallery, whilst also supporting designers and makers.

“We’re thrilled to have so many makers exhibiting their work. Competition for entry to this Fair was intense, evidenced in the quality of the craftsmanship that will be on show. We are delighted to have selected such a mix of makers, disciplines and work from across and outside of the South East region for the Craft Fair this year,” Rebecca Reynolds added.

Kilkenny is a designated World Craft Council Craft City & Region, one of only four places to achieve this recognition in Europe. The Craft Fair Weekend opening times are Friday, November 1 from 2pm to 8pm; Saturday, November 2 from 10am to 5pm and Sunday, November 3, from 11am to 5pm. The entry fee is €5 per person, tickets can be bought in advance on www.butlergallery.ie or at the door with free entry for children under 12.

Butler Gallery is a 10,000 square foot historic building in the heart of Kilkenny City. Since it opened in its new location in 2020 it has become one of Kilkenny’s most visited attractions for families, individuals and groups.

In addition to programming 4-5 contemporary exhibitions per year in the large Main Gallery and having a prolific Learning and Public Engagement Programme for all ages, Butler Gallery is home to one of Ireland’s most important Collections of 20th Century Irish art with an entire wing dedicated to renowned Kilkenny artists, Tony O’Malley and Jane O’Malley.

