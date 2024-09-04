Wexford-based woman successfully completes ACORNS programme; initiative for female entrepreneurs now open to new Wexford applicants

Caroline Fry, founder of Caroline Fry Enterprises, has successfully completed the ACORNS programme – a highly-successful development initiative to support early-stage female entrepreneurs living in rural Ireland.

And she is encouraging other females in Co. Wexford to apply for the next cycle of the free business development programme, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

ACORNS has been providing a decade of support for female entrepreneurship in rural Ireland and has recently launched the 10th cycle of the business development programme.

The free initiative for early-stage female entrepreneurs is funded through the Rural Innovation and Development Fund by the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine (DAFM).

The deadline for applications for this special 10th anniversary cycle is midnight, September 20th. There are up to 50 places available for ACORNS 10. Those wishing to receive an application form should register on the website (www.acorns.ie).



Caroline Fry was on the 9th cycle of ACORNS and recently completed the programme. Her business, Caroline Fry Enterprises www.carolinefrycoaching.com, is an Executive Coaching business based in Ballyboy but working with clients across the country.

Caroline Fry says:

“As a proud participant of ACORNS 9, I cannot express enough gratitude for the incredible support and inspiration I have found within this group. Every one of the ladies within ACORNS brings a unique perspective and guidance, creating an amazing place for growth and encouragement. The support within the group creates an atmosphere to drive and succeed.



“This support has not only boosted my own business endeavours but has also provided a nurturing space to grow personally and professionally. This group stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and empowerment among women in business. Applying for ACORNS has been one of the best decisions I’ve made for my career. Whether you are just starting out or looking to expand your business, this group offers a wealth of resources, connections, and unwavering support. I am endlessly inspired by our shared journeys and the remarkable achievements we accomplish together.”

ACORNS is based on the belief that early-stage entrepreneurs learn best from their peers. Participants interact with each other in the monthly round table sessions, which are facilitated by a Lead Entrepreneur, who has first-hand experience of starting and successfully growing a business in rural Ireland.

Only early-stage female entrepreneurs living in rural Ireland, and who have had no sales before the end of June 2021, are eligible to apply. As ACORNS receives many more applications than there are places available, selection is on a competitive basis.

ACORNS 10 will run from October 2024 to April 2025 and will include six monthly round table sessions, a workshop on understanding financials, a briefing by various development agencies and an end-of-cycle celebration.

There will be no charge for those selected to participate in ACORNS 10, thanks to the continuing support of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the voluntary contribution of time by the Lead Entrepreneurs.

Charlie McConalogue T.D., Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine, says:

“2024 marks a decade of support from my Department for Female Rural Entrepreneurs. This initiative has supported over 400 women in rural Ireland over the last ten years. The programme aims to address the skills, enterprise and capability gaps that female entrepreneurs can face and takes into account the barriers which often limit entrepreneurial activity in rural areas. I am delighted that once again we can target this area and help Female Rural Entrepreneurs to realise their dreams of starting and growing successful businesses.”

While 57 participants completed ACORNS 9, the initiative also provided continued support to more than 300 past participants through the ACORNS Community, which provided them with the opportunity to take part in workshops, roundtables, a Community Forum and other networking events.

Each of the Lead Entrepreneurs give their time to the programme on a voluntary basis, as they believe in the philosophy of ‘entrepreneurs helping entrepreneurs’.

This year’s voluntary Lead Entrepreneurs are Alison Ritchie, Polar Ice; Caroline Reidy, The HR Suite; Eimer Hannon, Hannon Travel; Larissa Feeney, Kinore; Mary B Walsh, Ire Wel Pallets; and Triona MacGiolla Rí, Aró Digital Strategies.

In addition, experienced businesswomen, Clare Duignan and Geraldine Kelly, who are on the Going for Growth advisory panel, will facilitate ACORNS Plus round tables for previous participants, who are committed to continuing driving forward the development of their businesses.

In addition, a series of regional Gatherings for ACORNS Community members will be held in the autumn to celebrate 10 years of the initiative. These Gatherings will provide an opportunity for previous ACORNS participants to reconnect, network with other ACORNS from different cycles in their region and focus on the continuing and further development of their businesses.

