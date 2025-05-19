Wexford Beaches Celebrate Blue Flag Success and Record Green Coast Awards

County Wexford has once again been recognised for the exceptional quality of its coastline, with six local beaches awarded the coveted Blue Flag at a recent ceremony held at the Ravenport Resort Hotel in Curracloe.

The Blue Flag is an international standard awarded to beaches that meet strict environmental, safety, and water quality criteria.

This year’s recipients include:

Ballymoney North Beach (regained Blue Flag status)

Morriscastle Beach

Ballinesker Beach

Curracloe Beach

Rosslare Strand

Carne Beach

In addition to the beaches, Kilmore Quay and New Ross marinas also received Blue Flag recognition.

CEO of Wexford Council Eddie Taaffe said, “These flags are a testament to the incredible work of our environment team, beach lifeguards, and especially our community volunteers,” a council spokesperson said. “Without their tireless efforts, this level of recognition simply wouldn’t be possible.”

Wexford also earned a record 10 Green Coast Awards, marking it as the county with the second-highest number in Ireland.

These awards celebrate beaches with excellent water quality that may not have full facilities but still offer a pristine environment for visitors and locals alike.

