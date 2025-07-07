Wexford Biker Club Rallies Behind Local Dialysis Mum with Charity Motorcycle Run for Irish Kidney Association

A heartwarming story of resilience and community spirit is inspiring bikers across Wexford to hit the road for a cause that’s as personal as it is powerful. The newly formed Gurriers Motorcycle Club (MCC) will host their first major fundraiser on Sunday, 13th July, with a Charity Motorcycle Run in support of the Irish Kidney Association (IKA).

The event is being held in honour of Pauline White, a mother of five from Tottenham Green, Taghmon, who has battled multiple serious health conditions—including chronic kidney disease and breast cancer—and currently undergoes nightly dialysis treatment at home while awaiting a life-changing kidney transplant.

The idea for the fundraiser came from Jason Cullen, Pauline’s eldest son and a proud member of the Gurriers MCC, based in Enniscorthy. “My mother has endured more than most people could imagine, and still she finds the strength to go to work every day as a carer,” Jason said. “We wanted to give something back—not just for her, but for all those affected by kidney illness.”

The run will be especially meaningful as Pauline herself will lead the motorcycle convoy as a passenger on a trike, driven by her husband John White, who originally sparked Jason’s love of motorbikes over a decade ago.

The Charity Motorcycle Run will start at Taghmon Camross GAA Club, with registration at 11.00 AM (€20 per bike, includes raffle entry). The convoy will set off at 12.00 PM, taking in a scenic route through New Ross, Clonroche, Enniscorthy, and Wexford Town, before returning to Taghmon for a post-ride celebration with music from DJ Paddy O’Hanlon, refreshments, raffle prizes, and solidarity from local supporters and the Wexford branch of the IKA.

A wide variety of bikes—including Harley Davidsons and custom builds—are expected to participate in what promises to be an unforgettable day.

Pauline’s health challenges began in 2010 with the tragic loss of her baby due to a rare pregnancy complication. This led to the discovery that she had only one kidney, functioning at just 25%. She has since survived chemotherapy, radiation, and ongoing kidney failure, which now requires complex and restrictive dialysis every night.

There is, however, hope on the horizon. After testing several family members as potential donors, the family recently received news that Pauline’s sister is a suitable match for a living donor transplant. They now await confirmation from Beaumont Hospital to proceed with the operation.

Founded in late 2024, the Gurriers MCC is fast becoming known not just for its love of the open road, but for its commitment to community. “This isn’t just about the bikes,” Jason said. “It’s about making a real difference. We’re inviting all riders from Wexford and beyond to join us and support a cause that saves lives.”

For those unable to attend, donations can be made online at:

www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/IKACharityMotorcycleRun

(100% of proceeds go to the IKA, excluding platform fees.)

Whether you’re a seasoned biker or simply want to support a worthy cause, the Gurriers MCC welcomes all who share their values of camaraderie, compassion, and community action.

For more information or to join the club, visit www.thegurriersmcc.ie or email thegurriersmcc@gmail.com.

📍 Event Snapshot:

What: Charity Motorcycle Run for Irish Kidney Association

When: Sunday, 13th July | Registration 11:00 AM | Ride departs 12:00 PM

Where: Taghmon Camross GAA Club

Why: Supporting dialysis patients & raising awareness for organ donation

Related