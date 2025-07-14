Wexford Blood Donation Clinic Urges Public Support as Summer Demand Grows

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) is calling on people in Wexford to donate blood at an upcoming clinic in the Talbot Hotel – with a strong appeal for public support during the summer months.

The clinic opens on Wednesday, July 16 and will run on weekday evenings until Wednesday, July 24, with donation slots available from 3:45pm to 8:30pm.

“We always need people to attend, but summer presents particular challenges,” said Barbara Phelan from the IBTS “People are away on holidays or enjoying the good weather, which is understandable – but unfortunately, the need for blood doesn’t take a break just because the sun is shining.”

A single blood donation can save up to three lives. The IBTS is encouraging both regular donors and first-timers to make the effort to attend.

“It might only take an hour of your time, but the impact can be huge.”

Walk-ins are welcome, but the IBTS encourages people to book an appointment to reduce waiting times. Appointments can be made via the GiveBlood.ie website or by calling 1800 222 111.

Most people are eligible to donate, but if you’re unsure, you can take a quick eligibility quiz on the GiveBlood.ie website.

“If you’ve any doubts or questions, call our freephone number and our staff will be happy to help.”

Clinic Details

📍 Talbot Hotel, Wexford

📅 Wednesday, July 16 – Wednesday, July 24

🕓 3:45pm – 8:30pm (evenings only)

🌐 www.giveblood.ie

📞 1800 222 111

