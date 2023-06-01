Wexford blood donors being called to give blood

Blood donors in Wexford are going to be vital in the recuperation of the blood supply in the country.

That’s according to The Irish Blood Transfusion service who say that their supplies have risen following their recent campaign.

However the demand from hospitals is increasing so an additional 2000 donations are needed in the month of June.

Stephen Cousins from the IBTS says that there are 13 clinics taking place in Wexford during the month of June and you can find them by clicking on the link below:

https://www.giveblood.ie/find-a-clinic/clinic-finder/#!c=Wexford#!d=